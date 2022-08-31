animal abuse

Abandoned Pitbull Found Inside Dumpster in Plantation

Dog was taken to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach to be cared for.

NBC Universal, Inc.

An emaciated dog was found inside a dumpster in Plantation, according to Plantation Police.

The pup was found abandoned inside a crate at the Spectra Apartments complex located at 4540 Northwest 10th Place, according to the Plantation Police Department.

The small black Pitbull with white spots was found inside a crate and was taken to the Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach where he is currently being cared for.

The public is urged to contact the Plantation Police Department at (954) 797-2100 with any information pertaining to this incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

animal abuseanimalsplantationdogPlantation police
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us