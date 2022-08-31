Abandoned Pitbull Found Inside Dumpster in Plantation

An emaciated dog was found inside a dumpster in Plantation, according to Plantation Police.

The pup was found abandoned inside a crate at the Spectra Apartments complex located at 4540 Northwest 10th Place, according to the Plantation Police Department.

The small black Pitbull with white spots was found inside a crate and was taken to the Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach where he is currently being cared for.

The public is urged to contact the Plantation Police Department at (954) 797-2100 with any information pertaining to this incident.