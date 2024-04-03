Abortion opponent sees hope in court opinions, despite losing on Amendment 4

Supporters of Amendment 4 are hopeful voters will restore abortion rights, now that Florida’s Supreme Court has stripped them from its interpretation of the state constitution.

But those who lost the ballot battle are finding some hope, as well, in the nearly 200 pages of opinions released Monday.

The same court that in one case allowed abortion rights to be on the ballot also effectively imposed a six-week abortion ban in how it decided another case.

And sprinkled throughout those opinions and oral arguments are clues that one litigator against abortion rights says might later be used by the court to outlaw abortion, even if Amendment 4 passes.

In February, as he has for decades, Mat Staver stood before the Florida Supreme Court, this time asking the justices not to allow Amendment 4 onto the ballot.

He argued it was misleading and its effects on government so broad it encompassed more than a single subject.

“What are we to do about it?” Justice John Curiel asked.

“Strike it down and not allow it because that cannot go on the ballot,” Staver replied.

He lost that argument in a 4-3 decision that allowed the question on the ballot.

But the court also, in another decision, reversed decades of precedent to find the right to privacy does not extend to abortion, effectively allowing a six-week ban to take effect on May 1.

“Well, we had some really good news, and we had some disturbing news,” Staver said Tuesday from the Liberty Counsel offices in Winter Park, near Orlando.

The good news for him: the court overturning the 1989 case called In Re: T.W.

“We've worked for 35 years to overturn that In Re: T.W. decision, and so now it has been overturned,” he said. “That's a good decision, a six-to-one decision.”

The old case found preborn humans were not constitutional persons, but rather potential life.

In Monday's rulings, Staver sees fodder for a future argument that could be used by the court to uphold an even stricter abortion ban than exists now, if it is asked to determine if the unborn have a right to life under Florida’s constitution.

“Yes, I do read that into that,” Staver said. “In fact, the chief justice during the oral argument raised that very issue about Article I, Section 2.”

That part of Florida’s constitution says all natural persons are equal before the law and have inalienable rights, including the right to enjoy and defend life.

In oral arguments, Chief Justice Carlos Muniz asked lawyers how that might impact the court’s debate over whether to allow Amendment 4 on the ballot.

“I don’t know that I could affirmatively say the term ‘natural person’ doesn’t, as matter of ordinary meaning, include the unborn,” he said. “I mean we certainly talk about the unborn that way.”

And in the majority opinion allowing the ballot language, which Muniz joined, the court noted, “The constitutional status of a preborn child under existing Article I, Section 2 presents complex and unsettled questions. Until our decision today to recede from T.W., this Court’s jurisprudence for the past thirty-odd years had assumed that preborn human beings are not constitutional persons … treating the fetus as only ‘potential life.’”

Nothing in the court’s decisions yesterday specifically mentioned “fetal personhood,” the effort Staver and other abortion opponents are undertaking to extend the right to life to the unborn.

But Staver was encouraged by what he did read, including in Muniz’s concurrence, joined by two other justices in the majority, which said in part, “With its reference to the existence of ‘inalienable rights’ in all persons, our constitution’s Declaration of Rights assumes a pre-constitutional, objective moral reality that demands our respect—indeed, a moral order that government exists to protect. The proposed amendment would constitutionalize restrictions on the people’s authority to use law to protect an entire class of human beings from private harm.”

Staver said he reads the reference to the “class of human beings” to include both the unborn and pregnant women.

“With the justices’ comments on this issue,” Staver said, he believed “that personhood is still a clear issue before the court.”

And Staver is preparing to return with a case that lets them resolve that issue.

“I think we have the case set up to be able to go back with another argument at some time in the future to argue the personhood,” Staver said.

So despite losing the ballot battle, Staver said he sees a chance to win a bigger prize for the movement he’s championed.

“I think it's really opened the door. And I think possibly that's why the chief justice put that in there, that if this does pass, the Florida Supreme Court's not out of the picture,” he said.

Asked if he was going to give up if Amendment 4 passes, Staver said, “For 35 years, we've had some wins, we've had some heartbreaks, we've had some losses. But on April 1st, 35 years of work paid off. So we're never giving up.”