About 175 Haitian Migrants Come Ashore in Key Largo

About 175 Haitian migrants arrived ashore in Key Largo early Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the boat was found around 3 a.m. in the area near the exclusive gated community Ocean Reef Club.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officials said they received reports of over 100 people on board with 20 needing medical assistance.

“My heart goes out to them, but it’s a very difficult situation,” said Key Largo resident Chuck Post.

The migrants were escorted from the area by Border Patrol.

Twenty people were treated by paramedics, and a total of four people, two adults and two children, were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Border Patrol officials said each person will get a chance to make their claim to stay in the U.S. and each decision will be made on a case-by-case basis.