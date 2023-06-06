About 40 firefighters battle, extinguish mobile home fire in Pembroke Park

Two people have been displaced after a mobile home fire erupted in Pembroke Park Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, at about 9 a.m., firefighters received a call for a residential structure fire located at 3150 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of a mobile home in the La Siesta Mobile Home Park located on the south side of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just west of I-95, officials said.

After an aggressive attack by firefighters, it took about 20 minutes for them to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to two adjacent homes just feet from original fire.

Two residents of the home were able to evacuate safely without injuries before firefighters arrived.

While authorities have not released any additional information of how the fire started, powerful storms moved through the area shortly before and lightning is believed to have contributed to the fire as evidenced by a downed powerline nearby the affected home.

About 40 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire and after they were done putting it out the mobile home was in complete ruin.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.