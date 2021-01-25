first alert weather

Above Average Temperatures in South Florida to Start Work Week

Conditions will remain similar through Wednesday before a cold front arrives Thursday

If you think it feels warmer than normal to start the work week in South Florida, you are right with temperatures above average for this time of the year.

Winds have turned to the southeast and it's a different feel outside. Warmth and some humidity have returned with many locations in the 70s to start the morning. Average lows come in around 60 for Miami.

Just like on Sunday, we are looking for low 80s Monday afternoon with average highs in the mid-70s. Rain chances will remain low, however.

Conditions will remain similar through Wednesday before a cold front arrives Thursday. You'll really feel the drop Friday with lows returning to the 50s and highs struggling to hit the low 70s.

Look for a slow warming trend back to seasonable values by Sunday. The weekend should be perfect!

