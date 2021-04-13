Above Average Temperatures Possible in South Florida Starting Tuesday

After a wet end to the weekend and start of the work week, South Florida will dry off Tuesday and be looking to beat the heat for the coming days.

Long gone is the front and wet weather that hampered our morning commute Monday. High pressure is now in control and it'll feel quite nice for your Tuesday. We aren't talking about a huge drop in humidity and temperatures, but a little goes a long way.

Highs will top out in the mid-80s, close to average for this time of the year.

Winds will slowly shift to the southeast and then south this week and weekend and you'll feel the bump in temperatures and humidity.

In fact, we are looking at a very warm and humid weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.