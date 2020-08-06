ACC Releases Revamped 2020 Football Schedule for Miami, FSU Amid Pandemic

Less than seven months after the original 2020 football schedule was released, the Atlantic Coast Conference released version 2.0 on Thursday - a revamped slate for their members that was done amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The ACC’s university presidents approved a plan last week for an 11-game schedule, including allowing for one non-conference game, and pushed back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.
Miami will open play on Thursday, September 10th against Alabama-Birmingham inside Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes will also have home games against Virginia as well as their annual rivalry game with the Florida State Seminoles.
The schedule for the ‘Canes is as follows:
- September 10th (Thursday) - vs. UAB
- September 19th - at Louisville
- September 26th - vs. Florida State
- October 10th - at Clemson
- October 17th -vs. Pittsburgh
- October 24th - vs. Virginia
- November 6th (Friday) - at N.C. State
- November 14th - at Virginia Tech
- November 21st - vs. Georgia Tech
- November 28th - at Wake Forest
- December 5th - vs. North Carolina
FSU is scheduled to open their 2020 schedule on September 12th against Georgia Tech, followed by a slate of games that includes Clemson and North Carolina:
- September 12th - vs. Georgia Tech
- September 19th - vs. Samford
- September 26th - at Miami
- October 10th - at Notre Dame
- October 17th - vs. North Carolina
- October 24th - at Louisville
- November 7th - vs. Pittsburgh
- November 14th - at N.C. State
- November 21st - vs. Clemson
- November 28th - vs. Virginia
- December 5th - at Duke
One game the Seminoles will not face this season is against the rival Florida Gators. The move came after the Southeastern Conference - which UF is a member of - announced last week its teams would play 10 conference games only, meaning FSU will not face the Gators for the first time since the 1957 season.
Miami and FSU were originally scheduled to play November 7th with the ‘Canes going for a fourth straight win after the Seminoles won seven straight in the rivalry from 2010 to 2016.
Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the proudly independent program - if the season is played - by joining the ACC in the updated schedule.
The Fighting Irish's 10-game ACC schedule includes Clemson at home as the school and the league agreed to equally share TV revenue - including the Fighting Irish’s deal with NBC as an independent - among the 15 schools.