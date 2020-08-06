ACC Releases Revamped 2020 Football Schedule for Miami, FSU Amid Pandemic

Less than seven months after the original 2020 football schedule was released, the Atlantic Coast Conference released version 2.0 on Thursday - a revamped slate for their members that was done amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC’s university presidents approved a plan last week for an 11-game schedule, including allowing for one non-conference game, and pushed back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

Miami will open play on Thursday, September 10th against Alabama-Birmingham inside Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes will also have home games against Virginia as well as their annual rivalry game with the Florida State Seminoles.

The schedule for the ‘Canes is as follows:

September 10th (Thursday) - vs. UAB

September 19th - at Louisville

September 26th - vs. Florida State

October 10th - at Clemson

October 17th -vs. Pittsburgh

October 24th - vs. Virginia

November 6th (Friday) - at N.C. State

November 14th - at Virginia Tech

November 21st - vs. Georgia Tech

November 28th - at Wake Forest

December 5th - vs. North Carolina

FSU is scheduled to open their 2020 schedule on September 12th against Georgia Tech, followed by a slate of games that includes Clemson and North Carolina:

September 12th - vs. Georgia Tech

September 19th - vs. Samford

September 26th - at Miami

October 10th - at Notre Dame

October 17th - vs. North Carolina

October 24th - at Louisville

November 7th - vs. Pittsburgh

November 14th - at N.C. State

November 21st - vs. Clemson

November 28th - vs. Virginia

December 5th - at Duke

One game the Seminoles will not face this season is against the rival Florida Gators. The move came after the Southeastern Conference - which UF is a member of - announced last week its teams would play 10 conference games only, meaning FSU will not face the Gators for the first time since the 1957 season.

Miami and FSU were originally scheduled to play November 7th with the ‘Canes going for a fourth straight win after the Seminoles won seven straight in the rivalry from 2010 to 2016.

Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the proudly independent program - if the season is played - by joining the ACC in the updated schedule.

The Fighting Irish's 10-game ACC schedule includes Clemson at home as the school and the league agreed to equally share TV revenue - including the Fighting Irish’s deal with NBC as an independent - among the 15 schools.