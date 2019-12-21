Florida Panthers

Acciari Records 2nd Hat Trick in Panthers Win

Acciari had his first career three-goal game Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory over Ottawa

SUNRISE, FL – DECEMBER 20: Noel Acciari #55 of the Florida Panthers celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates against the Dallas Stars at the BB&T Center on December 20, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

Noel Acciari completed his second straight hat trick with a penalty shot and added an assist in Florida’s five-goal second period in the Panthers’ 7-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Acciari had the natural hat trick in a Florida-record 3:59 span, pushing his season goals total to a career-high 11.

The 28-year-old former Providence player began the run at 7:26 of the second, struck again at 7:58, and slipped his first career penalty shot through goalie Anton Khudobin’s pads with 8:35 left in the period to make it 7-1. Acciari got the short-handed penalty shot after he was hooked by John Klingberg on a breakaway.

Acciari had his first career three-goal game Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory over Ottawa.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists for a second consecutive four-point outing, and Vincent Trocheck added a goal and two assists. Anton Stralman and Colton Sceviour also scored, Aleksander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

