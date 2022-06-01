Accused Armed Arsonist Released from Broward Jail

A 23-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, who’s accused of trying to burn down his family's home, has been released from the Broward County Jail, records show.

Alonzo Douglas Clark III was arrested May 26 and released on a $12,000 bond Sunday.

After fleeing her home with her daughter, Clark’s mother called 911 to report a fire, according to the police report.

When officers arrived at the house in the 900 block of Northwest 12th Avenue about 3 p.m., they saw Clark coming out the front door. He sat on the ground when ordered, police said.

Officers handcuffed him and found a loaded gun in his shorts and three Percocet pills wrapped in paper, the report stated.

Clark claimed the Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm was his brother’s and he later said he found it, but Plantation Police records revealed it had been stolen. Clark also had no prescription for the pills, investigators said.

Police went in the house and found some mail on fire on a mattress in a bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished. They said they also found flame damage to a couch.

When Clark’s mother returned to the house, she told police her son was upset about giving her and her daughter a ride. Clark’s mother said she and her daughter saw Clark set fire to the mail and go in the house. That’s when they left and called 911, according to the arrest report.

Clark was charged with arson, grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and drug possession without a prescription. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and was told not to return to his family’s home, records show.