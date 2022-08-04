Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie

A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said.

William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report.

Berger’s grandmother was visiting a woman who lives there but the woman would not let Berger into the house because he was intoxicated and wearing only khaki pants, the report stated.

She blocked his entrance and another man who lives there also stepped in, police said.

She ended up driving Berger and his grandmother back to their home, but Berger returned about 11:15 p.m. with a rifle, investigators said.

A neighbor’s surveillance video showed a shirtless man in khaki cargo pants walking between trailer homes and firing several shots into the bedroom of the woman’s home.

She was watching TV at the time, but she dove for cover when she heard the shots and glass shattering, the report stated.

Police staked out Berger’s home about one block away and when he came outside, they detained him. Berger matched the man seen in the video and was positively identified as the drunken man who tried to enter the targeted home earlier in the evening, investigators said.

He was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing into a building. He remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000, records show.