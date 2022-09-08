Accused Hollywood Carjacker Gets a Ride to Jail Instead

The gas station attendant declined to give him a ride, so the Pompano Beach man attacked him, took his car, crashed it, and ran away, police said.

Erick Alex Hernandez, 40, is facing charges of carjacking and battery as a result.

He was hanging around the Mobil gas station at 2780 Stirling Road in Hollywood on Jan. 20 approaching customers who were getting gas and asking them for a ride without success, according to court documents.

Hernandez eventually asked the Mobil employee for a ride after he got off work, but the employee refused, got in his car, then stopped to help a woman customer with her car, the report stated.

Hernandez kept taunting the employee, they started arguing, and that escalated into a fight. Hernandez pulled up his pants, took off his shirt, made a fist and threw the first punch. However, Hernandez ended up with a bloody nose and lip, police said.

BSO

The employee went back to helping the woman at the pump and that’s when Hernandez got in the employee’s car. As he drove away, the employee jumped through the passenger side window and fought to keep Hernandez from stealing his car, investigators said.

Hernandez tried to gouge his eyes out, punched him in the head, and attempted to push the employee out of his own car through the window. That caused Hernandez to crash into a trailer in the gas station parking lot. He got out of the car and ran off, the report stated.

A witness recorded the episode on a cellphone. The gas station’s surveillance video also recorded the entire incident.

Detectives said they viewed the videos and took a blood sample from the pavement where the fight took place. DNA test results came back Aug. 9 showing a match with Hernandez.

He was tracked down and arrested Tuesday and was released from the Broward County Jail Wednesday on $25,000 bond, records show.

The gas station employee’s identity was redacted from the report.