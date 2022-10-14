Accused Kidnapper, Carjacker Arrested in Deerfield Beach

There appeared to be no motive other than wanting a car — but that desire has landed a Pompano Beach man in jail, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Tony Sheffield, 59, got into a woman’s car at a Citgo gas station in Deerfield Beach about 4:30 p.m. Monday and demanded she gets out, according to the arrest report.

The woman refused and Sheffield started hitting her and tried to pull her out of the car, but she resisted, the report stated.

So, Sheffield drove off with the woman still in the car. He became stuck when the car struck a curb a few blocks away, investigators said.

A witness pulled Sheffield from the car until deputies arrived. The incident was recorded on video by a cellphone and security cameras, the report stated.

During questioning, detectives said Sheffield admitted to taking the car with the woman still inside.

Sheffield has been deemed a habitual offender. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond on charges of carjacking and kidnapping. The judge also ordered he get a mental health evaluation, records show.