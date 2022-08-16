Accused Serial Shoplifter Jailed With Monkeypox: Davie Police

A Fort Lauderdale man is accused of running a retail theft ring responsible for nearly $150,000 worth of vacuums and other stolen electronics.

Antoine Eddie Griffin, 35, targeted Target Superstores across South Florida during the past few months but he was caught in the act Saturday in Davie, police said.

According to the arrest report, Griffin entered the Target at 5800 University Drive about 8 a.m. and started using wire cutters on the anti-theft devices attached to three high-end vacuums worth nearly $1,005 combined. An employee confronted Griffin and then called police.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Griffin dropped the wire cutters, ran out an emergency exit, loaded the vacuums in the back seat of a waiting Lexus and sped away. Security cameras recorded everything on video, the report stated.

Police spotted the black Lexus, followed it to a parking lot at a Holiday Inn in Plantation and waited. When Griffin came back outside with a woman and got in the car, police moved in.

The woman driver surrendered but Griffin tried to get into the driver’s seat and escape. He was pulled from the car and after a brief struggle, he was handcuffed. He then said, “all this for a little stealing?” according to the police report.

Griffin also was seen on surveillance video committing another theft at the same Target Superstore where three vacuums worth nearly $1,610 were stolen, police said.

He is facing 20 charges including grand theft, retail theft, and driving with a revoked license, among others.

Griffin did not make it to his first court appearance Sunday because he was quarantined in jail with monkeypox, police said.

“Our officers are aware of the suspect’s condition,” said spokeswoman Alesia Furdon. “The officers have taken the necessary precautions to monitor their health.”

Griffin remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.