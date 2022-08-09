Accused Weston Shooter Back on the Street After Being Released on Bond

A Pennsylvania man accused of attempted murder in Weston has been released from the Broward County Jail after posting bond.

Elijah Marquette, 22, had moved from Dover, PA to Weston with his stepmother. He was arrested August 4 and accused of shooting his stepmother’s ex-boyfriend, court records show.

The Miramar man, whose name was redacted from the arrest report, was shot in the right arm while exercising near Markham Park on August 3 and he drove himself to the Cleveland Clinic Hospital, according to the incident report.

The shooting victim called his ex-girlfriend and she showed up at the hospital. He wouldn’t cooperate with investigators at first and she denied knowing who shot her ex-boyfriend, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

He later identified Marquette as the shooter, the arrest report stated.

The ex-girlfriend, Marquette’s stepmother, allowed detectives to search her home and they said they found a loaded handgun in a suitcase in a bedroom where Marquette was staying.

She said the gun was not hers and she declined to answer any questions without a lawyer. Marquette also declined to answer questions.

He was booked into jail on a charge of attempted murder and was released on a $25,000 bond the next day, records show.