ACLU concerned over Florida website that advocates against abortion ballot initiative

The ACLU is crying foul over a webpage on a state government site that advocates against Amendment 4, the ballot initiative that aims to expand abortion rights in Florida.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration unveiled a new page this week that warns against the citizen-led initiative aiming to legalize abortion up until viability.

The webpage reads: "Florida is protecting life. Don’t let the fearmongers lie to you."

“It is the use of state resources for a political campaign," said Bacardi Jackson, the executive director of the ACLU of Florida. "While it may not specifically say vote no, it is mere propaganda and it is also misinformation that’s being peddled to voters.”

The state agency said in a statement the new page serves to educate Floridians on the state’s current abortion laws and proposed policy changes that would impact care across the state.

The ACLU calls the move disturbing and an abuse of power.

“Instead of going through the proper political process, where each side raises money and garners support, the government is stepping in with this bully platform with this misinformation and undermining a political process that should be more fair than this," Jackson said.

Charles Zelden, a political science professor at Nova Southeastern University, says it is unusual and improper for a state agency to be advocating in such a way.

“It’s one thing if a member of the state legislature or the governor takes the stance. It’s another thing when it’s the health department," he said. "You begin to question whether this is a valid use of their authority to try and convince people to vote against an amendment.”

Zelden says he’s not sure what the Health Care Administration is doing is illegal.

The ACLU says it’s looking at whether using taxpayer dollars for political campaigns is lawful and if there are any actions they can take.