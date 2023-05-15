‘Act of God': Bullet Misses Miramar Couple by Inches as Multiple Homes Hit by Gunfire

A Miramar husband and wife are counting their blessings after a stray bullet flew through their bedroom while they were sleeping early Sunday.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. when several homes were riddled with bullets that appeared to come from nearby Miramar Boulevard.

The couple, who didn't want to be identified, said they woke up to a loud pop, noticed a shattered window, and then realized a bullet had gone right over their bed, just inches from where they sleep.

"Maybe six or eight inches lower it might have hit her knee, in the stomach, I don't know," the man said. "I don't know if you call it an act of God, I don't know what it is but in that particular moment, this is what they call that intervention."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The bullet went through a painting, then a wall and a vanity and ended just above their walk-in closet.

"Not even two minutes I call 911, next thing you know they flooded this place with officers," the homeowner said.

Some of the downstairs neighbors' homes were also hit by gunfire, including one who had a sliding glass door shattered.

The neighbors weren't home at the time, and thankfully no injuries were reported.

"It's total disregard for human life, it's carelessness, ignorance, whatever you choose to call it," the homeowner said.

Miramar Police are investigating and according to an incident report, shell casings were found on Miramar Boulevard.

Police said they don't believe any of the families were targeted, and said no neighbors reported having issues with anyone, so it's believed to be an isolated incident.

The homeowner said despite what happened, he's happy he and his wife are still alive.

"Sometimes when things like this happen you got to appreciate what you got," he said.