Officers Open Fire After Vehicle Breaches Mar-a-Lago Security Checkpoint: PBSO

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials say the black SUV was being chased by Florida Highway Patrol officers near the Palm Beach resort

Police are investigating an incident near the Mar-a-Lago resort of President Donald Trump in which a car allegedly breached security checkpoints, forcing officers to open fire.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials say the black SUV was being chased by Florida Highway Patrol officers near the Palm Beach resort when it went past two checkpoints.

Officers opened fire, but the vehicle continued to flee the scene.

After being pursued by helicopter, the SUV was eventually located and two people inside were taken into custody. Officers did not release their identities at this time.

President Trump is scheduled to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday evening for a weekend visit.

