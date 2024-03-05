Active police investigation underway in Hollywood

An active police investigation is underway in Hollywood.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department is leading the investigation in collaboration with the Hollywood Police Department.

There are two active scenes -- one at Pembroke Road and South Federal Highway, and another just a few blocks away outside Richard's Hotel -- but it is unclear if these two investigations are connected.

A witness told NBC6 he was riding his bike when he saw a car drive up and then saw a woman fall to the ground, lying face down.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

That same witness said he approached the woman and asked her if she was okay, but she couldn't answer.

"I was the one asking her like 'yo, you alright,'" the witness said. "I was stopping the cars from hitting her because cars were still coming and she was laid out right there. But the other people called 911."

Other witnesses said they saw the woman was tossed from the car.

Meanwhile around the corner in Hollywood, outside the Richard's Hotel police are investigating a gray Mustang that crashed into a tree.

The gray car was seen with heavy damage after witnesses said it crashed into a tree.

It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Video captured from the scene by NBC6 showed heavy police presence around the entire area roped off with police tape.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.