Activists to Gather for Pro-Choice Rights Rallies in South Florida Saturday

The Women’s March is set to return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday with other demonstrations taking place across South Florida.

On Saturday, October 2nd, starting at 2 p.m. approximately 300 activists and community members will gather at Coral Reef Park at 7895 SW 152nd Street in Palmetto Bay to demand abortion and reproductive rights in Miami.

Another pro-choice rally is set to begin at 3 p.m. at Huizenga Park at 32 E Las Olas Blvd in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The rallies come in response to a law in Texas that bars most abortions.

Organizers planned the march in Washington for early October because the U.S. Supreme Court is set to reconvene on Monday.