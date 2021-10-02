Womens March

Activists to Gather for Pro-Choice Rights Rallies in South Florida Saturday

The Women’s March Rally for Abortion Justice is set for Saturday in Washington, D.C.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Women’s March is set to return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday with other demonstrations taking place across South Florida.

On Saturday, October 2nd, starting at 2 p.m. approximately 300 activists and community members will gather at Coral Reef Park at  7895 SW 152nd Street in Palmetto Bay to demand abortion and reproductive rights in Miami.

Another pro-choice rally is set to begin at 3 p.m. at Huizenga Park at 32 E Las Olas Blvd in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The rallies come in response to a law in Texas that bars most abortions.

Organizers planned the march in Washington for early October because the U.S. Supreme Court is set to reconvene on Monday.

