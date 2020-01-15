Actor Pablo Lyle Asks Miami-Dade Judge to Allow Travel to Mexico

Soap opera star Pablo Lyle was back in front of a Miami-Dade judge Wednesday to seek permission to travel to Mexico amid his ongoing manslaughter case.

At a brief hearing before Judge Marlene Fernández-Karavetsos, Lyle's attorneys asked for permission for the actor to return to his family and job. Fernández-Karavetsos said she would release her decision next week.

Lyle is accused of hitting 63-year-old Juan Hernandez during an alleged road rage incident last year in Miami. Hernandez died days later in the hospital.

Lyle's attorneys have claimed that the actor was trying to protect his family when Hernandez assaulted them. In August, a judge denied Lyle's motion to have the case dropped under Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law.

If convicted, Lyle could face up to 15 years in prison. He remains on house arrest in South Florida.

Lyle starred in the soap opera "Mi Adorable Maldición," Spanish for "My Lovely Curse." He was a rising star in Mexico, appearing earlier this year in a movie that was successful in the country's box office.

He was set to start filming his second film the week he was arrested but was fired from the movie project after his legal troubles.