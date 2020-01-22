Actor Pablo Lyle Not Allowed to Travel to Mexico: Miami-Dade Judge

Soap opera star Pablo Lyle won't be allowed to travel back to Mexico while he awaits trial in a Miami-Dade manslaughter case, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Defense attorney Bruce Lehr said that although the judge denied the motion to allow Lyle to return home, the judge changed the actor's restrictive house arrest. Lyle will be allowed to move around Miami-Dade but must still spend the night in his apartment and must wear a GPS monitor.

"He is able to go around and live a normal life pending trial," Lehr said.

Lyle is accused of hitting 63-year-old Juan Hernandez during an alleged road rage incident last year in Miami. Hernandez died days later in the hospital.

Lyle's attorneys have claimed that the actor was trying to protect his family when Hernandez assaulted them. In August, a judge denied Lyle's motion to have the case dropped under Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law.

If convicted, Lyle could face up to 15 years in prison. He remains on house arrest in South Florida.

Lyle starred in the soap opera "Mi Adorable Maldición," Spanish for "My Lovely Curse." He was a rising star in Mexico, appearing earlier this year in a movie that was successful in the country's box office.

He was set to start filming his second film the week he was arrested but was fired from the movie project after his legal troubles.

"He'll get this behind him, he'll win, he'll go home and life will return to normal," Lehr said.