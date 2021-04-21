Actors Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana Debunk Covid-19 Vaccine Misconceptions Among Latinos

A new bilingual campaign also features Del Toro's brother, a chief medical officer at a New York City hospital, as he clarifies misleading information about the vaccines

Benicio del Toro (left) and Zoe Saldana (right)
Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actor Benicio Del Toro lost his uncle to Covid-19 exactly one year ago, and his brother, the chief medical officer of a hospital in New York City, contracted the virus while on the front line of the fight against the pandemic.

“Because of that, I have been closely informed, almost play-by-play, of the incredible challenges that front line and health care workers have had to face in 2020,” Del Toro said during a press briefing Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But he saw “a light at the end of the tunnel” in December when the Covid-19 vaccine rollout began across the nation. Several weeks later, his brother opened up to Del Toro about his concerns regarding low vaccination rates in Latino communities.

Local

police reform 2 hours ago

Community Leaders Say Justice Was Served, But Action Needed on Federal Level

Miami 4 hours ago

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Couple's Car in Miami, Leaving Man With Serious Injuries

“When I asked him why, he said that one of the reasons was lack of truthful information and lack of outreach,” Del Toro said. That’s when the Puerto Rican actor decided to partner with the actor Zoe Saldana to create a bilingual campaign to combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation in an effort to encourage more Latinos to get vaccinated.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us