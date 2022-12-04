‘Aden Had Big Dreams': Marathon to Honor Teen Who Died Trying to Save Drowning Driver

Dozens of people gathered in Davie Sunday to remember 17-year-old Aden Perry, who passed away in April in a heroic act trying to save another young man.

“It's just heartwarming to see the impact that my son had, Perry's mother said. "He was a humble little boy who lived his life very quietly, very humbling and now he's living his life out loud.”



Perry's family and friends held a 5k marathon at Vista View Park Sunday morning to raise money for a scholarship fund in his honor.

Perry passed away April 19th after jumping into a lake trying to save another teenager whose car crashed into a lake at Sunrise.

Sunday’s event brought the community together to raise money for students just like Aden, dedicated to school and with a heart of gold.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Aden’s family says he had a great future ahead of him, before his passing, he had accepted tens of thousands of dollars to start college and his journey towards being a surgeon.