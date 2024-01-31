Florida

ADHD testing for children, young adults is being offered in Florida. Here's what to know

ADHD can lead to problems with hyperactivity or trouble focusing

By Sheli Muñiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is one of the most common diagnoses in children.

But now, the country’s largest pediatric urgent care network, PM Pediatric Care, is offering testing.

A child is usually diagnosed through a set of evaluations, but not all pediatricians or doctors do it and sometimes, the wait times can be months long.

Now, what most families know as an urgent care, PM Pediatric Care, is taking on ADHD evaluations through their Behavioral Health Program.

“Is my kid struggling in school? Are they getting lots of phone calls from school? Are they not completing assignments, finishing exams? Those are the things that might make think ‘oh, does my kid have ADHD? The first step is talking to their pediatrician,” said Medical Director of Child Psychiatry for PM Pediatric Care Dr. Nicole Mavrides.

They’re hoping to offer parents some guidance and clarification through a process that can be overwhelming and complex.

Mavrides said ADHD assessments need to be done by trained psychiatrists, but sometimes, this can be very expensive.

PM says its evaluating children to young adults up to 26 years old.

The process begins with a 10-minute complimentary call, followed by a few weeks of evaluations that can be done virtually.

PM Pediatric Care works with the families and schools to then compile a report with actionable advice and treatment.

Mavrides stresses that the disorder is something that most children don’t just grow out of and should be addressed.

PM is testing in just a few states with Florida being one of them.

For more information on ADHD evaluations, click here.

This article tagged under:

Floridaadhdpediatric care
