Adrienne Arsht Center Offers Virtual Performances, Art Projects Amid Pandemic

The lights inside the Adrienne Arsht Center may be shut off during the coronavirus pandemic, but the stage has been set for performers to entertain audience members from the comfort of their homes.

A new online program allows users to access free educational and entertainment content curated by the Arsht Center.

Arsht@Home offers instructional videos for at-home art projects and virtual performances from South Florida artists.

The web page also features a handful of other content including Miami Monologues – theatrical performances from local theater companies – and virtual museum tours.

Local artists can also brush up on their interview skills and receive resume tips with Arsht@Work.

The website’s content is curated and changes on a weekly basis.

For more information, visit the Adrienne Arsht Center website.