Hollywood

Man, 2 Children Drown in Pool at Hollywood Home

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and two children drowned in a pool at a Hollywood home Thursday.

Hollywood Police officials said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. about three people who possibly drowned at a home on S. Highland Drive near Adams Street.

When officers arrived they found an adult and two children unresponsive and immediately rendered aid before all three were taken to a nearby hospital.

All three were later pronounced dead. Police didn't release their identities.

Footage showed multiple officers at the home examining the backyard pool area.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

