Man, 2 Young Children Drown in Pool at Hollywood Home

A man and two young children drowned in a pool at a Hollywood home Thursday, police said.

Hollywood Police officials said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. about three people who possibly drowned at a home on S. Highland Drive near Adams Street.

When officers arrived they found an adult and two children unresponsive and immediately rendered aid before all three were taken to a nearby hospital.

All three were later pronounced dead. Police didn't release their identities but said the children were 2 and 5.

Footage showed multiple officers at the home examining the backyard pool area.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

