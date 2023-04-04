Adult, Child Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Aventura

An adult and child were rushed to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Aventura Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. along Northeast 183rd Street near Northeast 27th Avenue.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene with a stroller on the side of the roadway not far from a dark-colored pickup truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the adult and child were both taken to local trauma centers.

Authorities said they're investigating the circumstances of the crash.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.