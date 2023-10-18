Person hospitalized after fire erupts in Fort Lauderdale home

One person has been hospitalized after a fire erupted at a Fort Lauderdale home early Wednesday morning.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, the fire started in a family home in the area of ​​3060 Northwest 17th Street.

When units arrived they were met with heavy smoke and flames from floor to ceiling in the front of the home.

Video footage of the fire showed heavy damage to the interior of the home as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Executive Officer of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Garrett Pingol told NBC6 the blaze was quickly contained and that all residents were safely out of the building at the time of the fire.

Fire units, however, encountered large amounts of personal items that heavily impeded the progress.

A family of five, two adults and three children, have been displaced as a result of the fire. One of the adults was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Officials have not yet released any information as to the cause of the fire.