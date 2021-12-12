Miami-Dade

Adult Woman Missing in Miami Gardens

An adult woman has gone missing in Miami Gardens and police are asking for help locating her.

Joyce Landy, a Black 63-year-old woman, is about 5'8" and weighs between 135 and 145 lbs. She has been missing since Thursday, December 9.

Police say she suffers from early dementia.

She was last seen in her grey Toyota Camry with Florida license place EYGS92 driving southbound on northwest 17th Avenue.

If you see her, please contact Miami Gardens Police Special Victims Unit at 305-474-6373 or 305-474-1597.

