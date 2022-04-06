Adults Charged in Attack on Students at Miami Central Senior High

A group of adults who made their way onto the campus of Miami Central Senior High School and attacked students are facing charges, authorities said.

The incident happened around noon Tuesday at the school on Northwest 95th Street.

Arrested in the incident were Laquayle Peak, 18, David Peak, 23, Tranesha Housen, 23, and a fourth suspect.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to arrest reports, three female students were attacked by adults while they were walking to lunch.

The adults entered the school "with the intent to fight and had no valid reason to be there," and the fight caused "terror to the other students present," the arrest reports said.

The adults were seen punching the students multiple times, and cellphone video posted by Only in Dade showed people shouting and fists flying.

The school was placed on a code red lockdown as a result, and aerial footage showed officers running to the school and placing the adults in handcuffs.

Four adults were taken into custody after a reported fight at Miami Central Senior High School.

"I'm so traumatized," one student said. "These people came to Central and they really jumped me. Like, I was so scared."

The student claimed there had been a false rumor about her being involved in a previous fight, which caused the adults to attack her.

Laquayle Peak and David Peak face charges that include burglary with assault or battery, trespassing on school grounds, and disrupting an educational institution. Housen also faces a trespassing charge.

In a statement Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Public School officials said they were "disturbed" by the incident.

"Any actions that endanger the wellbeing of students and employees will not be tolerated. The incident was immediately addressed by the administration and Miami-Dade Schools Police, resulting in the arrest of several non-students. M-DCPS remains committed to fostering a safe and secure learning environment for all," the district's statement read.