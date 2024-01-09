wind advisory

Advisories in place amid strong winds across South Florida

Miami-Dade County announced an increased risk of power outages and hazardous driving conditions due to wind Tuesday.

Strong winds across South Florida prompted wind advisories in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Tuesday morning.

This will be in place until 7 p.m. Tuesday with sustained winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour, as well as gusts of up to 45 mph.

Miami-Dade County said on social media, that there' an increased risk of power outages, dangerous driving conditions as well as outdoor items that could be blown around or damaged.

There is also a High Surf Advisory until 7 a.m. on Wednesday -- with large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in surf zone.

There will also reportedly be high rip current dangers until later in the day Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the Florida Keys, there's a Small Craft Advisory with wind 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet -- as well as a Coastal Flood Statement through Tuesday evening, due to minor coastal flooding that is expected.

There's a Gale Warning for the Atlantic waters through 4 a.m. on Wednesday -- with wind 25 to 35 knots and gusts up to 40 knots, along with seas 7 to 10 feet.

