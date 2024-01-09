Advisories in place amid strong winds across South Florida

Strong winds across South Florida prompted wind advisories in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Tuesday morning.

This will be in place until 7 p.m. Tuesday with sustained winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour, as well as gusts of up to 45 mph.

Miami-Dade County said on social media, that there' an increased risk of power outages, dangerous driving conditions as well as outdoor items that could be blown around or damaged.

A wind advisory will be in effect in #OurCounty from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph & gusts of 40-45 mph are expected, potentially resulting in:



➡️ Scattered power outages

➡️ Outdoor items that could blow around or be damaged

➡️ Hazardous driving conditions pic.twitter.com/CfniL10pcB — Miami-Dade County EM (@MiamiDadeEM) January 9, 2024

There is also a High Surf Advisory until 7 a.m. on Wednesday -- with large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in surf zone.

There will also reportedly be high rip current dangers until later in the day Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the Florida Keys, there's a Small Craft Advisory with wind 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet -- as well as a Coastal Flood Statement through Tuesday evening, due to minor coastal flooding that is expected.

There's a Gale Warning for the Atlantic waters through 4 a.m. on Wednesday -- with wind 25 to 35 knots and gusts up to 40 knots, along with seas 7 to 10 feet.