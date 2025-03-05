Advocates react to report Homeland Security is seeking migrant info from IRS

The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Internal Revenue Service to provide detailed contact information for thousands of undocumented immigrants who pay their taxes, according to reports.

The request includes information such as home addresses and phone numbers, the Washington Post reported.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While the IRS has refused so far due to tax payer privacy laws, immigration advocates in South Florida reacted to the news.

“Now we have the federal government, the Trump Administration I should say, trying to weaponize the IRS to conduct immigration enforcement operations which they’re not allowed to do per tax privacy laws,” said Thomas Kennedy, a spokesperson with the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Kennedy believes this is not only an attack on immigrants, but it would impact everyone’s bottom line.

"This actually is going to affect all of us because undocumented immigrants, numerous studies have shown, contribute billions of dollars in tax revenue for all kinds of services. People are going to be afraid to contribute into that tax pool," said Kennedy.

According to the American Immigration Council, in 2022, undocumented immigrants paid $46.6 billion in federal taxes. The IRS also states that undocumented immigrants who use an ITIN number are not eligible for earned income tax credit.

“If this were to come true I see where a lot of people could have a lot of fear where they could get the most updated address that they have and with current fears around ICE, it certainly raises a lot of fear,” said Andrea Carazas, the operations and marketing manager at Pagio’s and Associates, LLC.

The tax preparers and certified IRS acceptance agents spoke about the implications this could have on their clients as they hypothesize that it could cause some hesitancy for the roughly 700,000 undocumented immigrants who pay taxes in the United States.

“They’re trying to do the right thing. They’re trying to do what the law says and report all their income, so it is a little counterintuitive but we’ll see,” said Carazas.