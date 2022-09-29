hurricane ian

Aerial Footage Shows Devastation From Hurricane Ian in SW Florida

Chopper 6 footage showed heavy damage in the area a day after Ian roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with 150 MPH winds

The full devastation of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida could be seen in aerial footage Thursday.

Chopper 6 footage showed heavy damage in the area a day after Ian roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with 150 MPH winds.

Many homes and businesses appeared to be completely leveled, with roofs blown off and windows broken in others.

Debris was scattered everywhere, on roadways, in bodies and water and everywhere in between.

NBC 6's Chris Hush is in Fort Myers, where residents are dealing with the aftermath from the Category 4 storm,

The footage also showed a pier almost completely destroyed.

Ian came ashore near Fort Myers Wednesday, causing widespread damage throughout southwest Florida.

