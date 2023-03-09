Broward

After Abused Dog Found in Pompano Beach, Rescue Groups Search for Those Responsible

Atlas was found roaming in a Pompano Beach parking lot and taken to a Miami-Dade County animal clinic

Animal rescue groups who found a dog badly beaten and abused in Pompano Beach are searching to find those responsible for the abuse as they continue to pay for the animal's medical bills.

The dog named Atlas was found violently beaten with the pit bull's face covered with gashes and a large open wound on its forehead. The pup's eyes were swollen by similar lesions.

Atlas was found roaming in a Pompano Beach parking lot by the rescue group South Florida Cats and Kittens and taken to Knowles Animal Clinic in Miami-Dade County.

Another rescue group helping with medical care, I Heart, said all signs point to animal cruelty with no evidence of an accident like Atlas being hit by a car.

I Heart believes the injuries are consistent with those caused by a dog fight, particularly in dogs that have been used as "bait dogs" in fights.

The groups say medical bills for Atlas were over $4,000 after the first few days.

I Heart said online posts showed pictures of other dogs suffering from similar injuries and they are searching for those animals to make sure they are okay.

If you'd like to help donate for Atlas' medical care, click on this link.

