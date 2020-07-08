After Losing Full-Time Job, South Florida Man Starts Pop-Up Pizzeria

How do you make ends meet when you’ve lost your job? A lot of people have had to face that question, and Juan Sebastian Rozo was one of them after he lost his job in corporate America.

When life gave him lemons, he made pizza. NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to Rozo Wednesday about his new lucrative business venture.

"I was in a good position and I lost my job, and the first thing I could think of was, 'Hey, why not start making pizzas now since I always wanted to do it?’ and I always had this idea in my head and it’s been a good opportunity for me to start something new and continue growing," Rozo said.

Rozo is currently heading up his pizza pop-up, Luna Rosa Cucina, from home. He said he has his food managers license and is up-to-date on all codes and compliances with his company registered as well.

Rozo says he won't go back to the corporate world and that his pizzeria will be a longtime venture.

"This is my dream," he said. "I always dreamed of making a pizzeria and I never thought I'd start from my house. You know, I always thought I’d get a place but it’s interesting times right now and I want to keep going with it."

Luna Rosa Cucina requires 24 hours advance notice with a minimum three pie delivery. He delivers himself from Cutler Bay up to Brickell and down to Homestead. He is hoping to start a food truck soon.

You can learn more here.