After Mass Shootings in Miami-Dade, Community Organizes March Against Gun Violence

Several community activists say they’ve had enough of the violence and want to start a movement.

On Wednesday, June 16, We Stand 4 Justice, along with the City of Miami Police Department, will host the “Stop the Silence Against Gun Violence” peace march.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

“In order for us to make change, it starts with us,” said Crystal Foster with We Stand 4 Justice.

In the last month alone, there have been two mass shootings in Miami-Dade County. Community leaders say they want to change the perception associated with the word "snitching."

“People think that they’re going to get killed if they say something, so what we’re doing now is changing that statement from snitching to reporting,” said Terry Elliott Sr.

Rodney Thomas’ daughter was shot and seriously injured outside El Mula Banquet Hall. He believes the planned march is a step in the right direction.

“We definitely need to do a better job at holding people accountable. If you know something, you need to say something. It’s not about being a snitch now. It’s not about that anymore. It’s about what is right and what is wrong,” said Thomas.

The march is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at 6100 NW 62nd Avenue. It will end at Range Park with a performance and some speakers.

Organizers tell NBC 6 marchers will also make a stop along NW 55th Street to remember Chassidy Saunders, the 6-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a birthday party.

“All lives matter but when you kill a child that’s on a whole different level. That young lady didn’t have a chance to live her life,” said Foster.

Organizers strongly encourage family members of people killed by gun violence to attend the march.