After Pandemic Postponement, Miami-Dade County Youth Fair Is Back

It’s been 956 days since the Miami-Dade Youth Fair was open for business.

Many are making memories on the midway for the first time, including Ericka Lawson’s young daughter.

“It’s pretty good, she hasn’t been able to experience it yet,” said Lawson. “So, I’m glad it’s back.”

The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Earlier this year, fair leaders announced it would be postponed.

Fair president Eddie Cora says masks are not required, but encouraged.

“We’ve got over 600 locations of hand sanitizer, we have over 120 hand washing stations,” said Cora.

Nearly 150 food vendors are on hand offering your favorite fair treats.

"Mama Jane" Harris, owner of Best Around Concessions, is cooking up a new take on funnel cakes.

“Well, we have the new lemon poppyseed funnel cake. It’s full of zesty lemon flavor on top and inside,” said Harris.

The fair is also showcasing livestock.

"The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enriching the community by promoting education and South Florida agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement,” the fair says on its website.

You’ll find 18 days of entertainment, including BMX Pros Trick Team, Circus, Stilt Circus, RoboCars, and more.

There’s also a new ride this time around, called the "Observation Wheel." It’s a 150 foot tall Ferris wheel, with 36 climate-controlled gondolas, and an LED light display.

You can find these experiences and more through Dec. 5.

The fair located at the Fairgrounds at 10901 SW 24 Street (Coral Way), Miami, 33165. Click here for more info and ticket prices.