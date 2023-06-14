After rough patches, Miami-Dade program helps bus operator get back on her feet

Lidia Reyes is one of the latest graduates to become a bus operator with Miami-Dade Transit.

“I didn’t think that I would be here. It’s just an awesome experience,” said Reyes, a bus operator with the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Reyes went through a rigorous, nine-week training program, but it’s been an even longer journey to get to where she is now.

In 2010, she overcame addiction with the help of Lotus House, a shelter for women — and after the COVID-19 pandemic, she went through another rough patch when she lost her job.

“It happened after COVID and it’s been kind of hard to get back up on my feet with part-time jobs and the cost of living going up so high," she said. "It was kind of difficult so I ended up coming to the Lotus House to get assistance for housing."

The mother of three was homeless and ended up living back at the Lotus House shelter. That’s where she found out about the remarkable program called Hope Driven.

The partnership between Lotus House, the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials and the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works started in August of 2021 to address the labor shortage of bus operators at the time. Recognizing the potential of the women at Lotus House, it evolved from there to empower women to get their commercial driver’s licenses.

“I’m living at a shelter at this time and the thought of even thinking about driving a bus did not cross my mind until I looked up at a billboard in the shelter saying CDL metro transit,” Reyes said.

The rest is history. With her resilience and support from her community, Reyes is the first person to graduate from the unique program.

“We’ve had several batches of women that have attended the classes and somehow they always seem to not pan out, but Lidia with her strength and her will power was able to get through it, so we’re hoping we can use her as a catalyst for more women to get into the program and be as successful as she is,” said Franklin Brown, an OCL instructor with Miami-Dade Transit.

In her new role, Reyes is hoping that she can set an example for her three children and other women in similar situations.

“It gives a person a sense of belonging, a sense of self-worth. To come from going through a struggle and knowing that struggle is coming to an end is a breath of fresh air. It’s a weight off your shoulders," Reyes said. "If my story can help another individual that may be struggling the same way I am or in the same position, if I can help them, then it’s all worthwhile."

More information on the Hope Driven program can be found here.