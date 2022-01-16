first alert weather

After Sever Weather Sunday in South Florida, Work Week Starts Cool and Dry

By Ryan Phillips

Sunday’s active weather will quickly be countered by a period of quiet weather in the week ahead.

Another front will move across the area through this evening, drawing in a lasting push of cool and dry air.

While sunny skies will be the rule for the next several days, temperatures will run below average through mid-week.

Through Wednesday, expect morning lows in the lower to mid-50s as afternoon highs peak in the lower to mid-70s.

Late-week, temperatures warm a touch as highs climb to the upper 70s with isolated rain chances returning by the weekend.

