Afternoon Rain Chances Increase Friday Ahead of Possible Wet Weekend

Parts of South Florida could be needing an umbrella for the next few days with more rain in the forecast for the area.

We are locked into this very warm and humid pattern again on Friday with morning temperatures in the low to mid-80s and feels like temperatures already in the 90s for many.

Look for a few storms in the afternoon, mainly inland from the coast, as highs hit the low 90s. Feels like temperatures will be at or above 100. Taking the boat out or hitting the beach looks like a winner.

Storm chances pick up this weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s. The timing of the storms look to be the second half of the day yet again. Storm chances stay relatively high into next week as well.