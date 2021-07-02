Afternoon Showers, Storms Likely on Friday Across South Florida

South Florida can not escape the wet weather this week with more showers and storms likely Friday across the area.

The rain will be more likely during the afternoon and early evening Friday through the weekend with much warmer temperatures too. Highs will top out around 90 on Friday then into the low to mid-90s this weekend.

Rain chances will be highest Friday afternoon and then settle in around 30-40% this weekend.

All eyes are on Elsa early next week. The models are all over the place, so confidence is low on the timing and location of Elsa by Monday and into Tuesday. For now, South Florida is in the cone with wetter and gustier conditions possible later Monday and Tuesday.

We expect many changes to the forecast for early next week.