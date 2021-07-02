first alert weather

Afternoon Showers, Storms Likely on Friday Across South Florida

Rain chances will be highest Friday afternoon and then settle in around 30-40% this weekend

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida can not escape the wet weather this week with more showers and storms likely Friday across the area.

The rain will be more likely during the afternoon and early evening Friday through the weekend with much warmer temperatures too. Highs will top out around 90 on Friday then into the low to mid-90s this weekend.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Remainder of Collapsed Condo Likely To Be Demolished

Surfside Jun 25

PHOTOS: Here Are Some of the Missing People Following Surfside Condo Collapse

Rain chances will be highest Friday afternoon and then settle in around 30-40% this weekend.

All eyes are on Elsa early next week. The models are all over the place, so confidence is low on the timing and location of Elsa by Monday and into Tuesday. For now, South Florida is in the cone with wetter and gustier conditions possible later Monday and Tuesday. 

We expect many changes to the forecast for early next week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us