Afternoon Showers, Thunderstorms Round Out Weekend in South Florida

Expect afternoon showers and thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front works through South Florida.

There is a slim chance any of these storms could become severe, but you may want your umbrella handy for the second half of the day.

Otherwise, temperatures return to the mid-70s with windy conditions. Gusts could peak as high as over 35 mph.

The breezy conditions stay with us into the overnight hours as we clear out ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler air will be in place for Monday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s.

Even chillier temperatures in the low 50s will be widespread on Tuesday.