Afternoon Storms Continue Through The Weekend Across South Florida

Inland areas will see higher chances, the coast will see lower chances

If you're looking for time to do activities outdoors across South Florida, the best time will be in the morning as afternoon storms are set to pop up throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be very similar to the last few days with sunshine in the morning and storms in the afternoon, especially mid to late afternoon. Inland areas will see higher chances, the coast will see lower chances.

Expect highs around 90°. Identical weather is in the forecast for Sunday.

Tropical Storm Odette will continue to move away from the Northeastern United States, bringing only the very far outer bands of rain to Cape Cod along with high surf for the entire northeast coast.

Invest 95-L continues to move toward the Leeward Islands, but models are still consistent with a turn to the north, keeping the storm far away from South Florida.

