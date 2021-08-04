first alert weather

Afternoon Storms Could Bring Isolated Flooding Wednesday Across South Florida

The pattern shifts starting Thursday and right through the weekend

By NBC 6

After Tuesday's torrential downpours across parts of South Florida, the area may see much of the same on Wednesday.

The area is looking at yet another mostly rain-free start to the day with storms firing up by the afternoon. Easily 60 percent of South Florida could get wet.

Some of these storms could drop some heavy rain along with isolated flooding. Highs will be close to average, topping out near 90 degrees.

The pattern shifts starting Thursday and right through the weekend. Rain chances will dip to 30-40 percent with most of the action coming during the first half of the day.

Look for typical warm and humid afternoons with highs in the low 90s.

