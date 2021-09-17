Afternoon Storms Friday Continue Into The Weekend in South Florida

If you have outdoor plans this weekend across South Florida, you may want to have a backup plan as storm chances stick around for most of the time.

The weather pattern from most of the work week continues again Friday. The morning will feature mostly sunny skies with just an isolated shower, followed by scattered storms after lunch.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Winds will be light enough to make for a great boat and beach day, especially early in the day.

Storms are once again expected this weekend, but rain chances are dipping especially Sunday. highs will once again top out around 90.

Rain chances remain on the low side into early next week before ramping up again mid-week.