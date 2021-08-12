Afternoon Storms Likely Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Fred's Impacts

South Florida residents and visitors will be needing those umbrellas in the coming days thanks in part to the typical summer showers and the potential impacts from what is now Tropical Depression Fred.

We are looking at just a few showers and storms today as highs work once again into the low 90s. Rain chances will pick up Friday, especially late as Fred moves a little closer.

Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 80s.

The biggest impacts from Fred will come overnight Friday through Sunday as the system works through the Keys, quite possibly as a tropical storm.

NBC 6's Adam Berg has more on the system which could gain some strength before eventually hitting parts of the Florida Keys.

Expect blustery winds, possibly to tropical storm strength (especially across the Keys) along with several inches of rain. The strength of the system will ultimately be determined by how it interacts with the northern coast of Cuba Thursday and Friday.

Our rain chances drop quickly early next week.