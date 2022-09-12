Afternoon Storms Monday to Start Work Week Across South Florida

The new work week will bring much of the same Monday across South Florida: hot temperatures combined with a high chance of afternoon storms.

We are looking at a smooth start to Monday morning with seasonable upper 70s and mostly dry skies. The heat, humidity and scattered storms will make their presence felt this afternoon with roughly half of us seeing thunderstorms.

Highs will touch the low 90s with feels like numbers above 100. If you are heading to the beach to beat the heat, we will still have a moderate risk of rip currents.

The forecast remains pretty consistent this week with storms mostly during the afternoon each day with highs in the low 90s, just a touch above the norm.

Looking way ahead into the weekend offers up some good news. Even though we still need the rain, it'll be nice to see the break Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be in the 20-30 percent range.