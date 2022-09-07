Afternoon Storms Stick Around South Florida Wednesday, Continue for End of Work Week

South Florida will be dodging raindrops to end the work week starting Wednesday - but the wet weather won't lower the hot temperatures across the area.

We are looking at sunshine and warm temperatures to start your Wednesday. The afternoon will bring about a 50 percent chance of showers and storms, likely to fire up just inland from the coast.

It'll be a scorcher again with highs forecast to hit 93 degrees in Miami. The record for Wednesday currently sits at 94. Feels like temperatures will easily eclipse 100. Look for another round of afternoon showers and storms Thursday and Friday with similar temperatures.

Rain chances drop just a little bit this weekend with about 40 percent of us getting wet. You may notice a little bit more of a beach breeze as highs hit the low 90s.