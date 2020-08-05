Afternoon Storms, Triple Digit Feels Like Temps in South Florida for Wednesday

The rainy start to the work week continues Wednesday in South Florida - and with it comes an oppressive heat that will make it feel like it's in the triple digits.

It's not much change in the forecast from the first half of the week in South Florida, however, as scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day.

Highs will again push into the low 90s and with high humidity they'll feel more like triple digits.

The forecast of scattered showers and storms with highs in the 90s will take us all the way through our weekend. Widely scattered rain chances return by next week as the chance of rain drops to 30 percent on Monday and Tuesday.